Christopher C. Lalor

Christopher graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1989". Pursuing his dream since he was a toddler, Chris became a firefighter and had been employed with the Racine Fire Department for the last twenty-one years, with his last position as driver/operator. He proved to be a huge asset to the department, always setting an example through his hard work, dedication, steadiness, and teamwork.

Since he was a child, Chris always enjoyed his trips up north to the UP. During one bus trip at the age of 8, he helped save his first life, telling the bus driver to pull over to help one of his fellow passengers who was in distress. Helping people was always in his blood. Anyone that knew Chris, also knew that he was a huge Chicago Bears fanatic. While others find hobbies to entertain themselves, Chris used his time to help others, whether it be his neighbors and friends, for a fundraiser, or anyone in need. He will be remembered fondly for his big heart, and for his great love for his community, neighbors, friends, his family in the Racine Fire Department and his family at home.