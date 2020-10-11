Racine—It is with great sadness, that the family of Christopher Bernard Voss announces his unexpected passing, on Sunday May 24,2020 at the age of 72. Chris will be lovingly remembered by his former wife, Melody (Née: Berry) Schmitz, their three grandchildren, Grace, Sophia and Quinn, by his sisters and brother, Elizabeth, Rosemary and Michael (Susan) Voss. Chris will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Chris was predeceased by his father and mother, William and Priscilla Voss, and his sister and brother-n-law, Stephanie and Eddie Maher.

Chris was born in Milwaukee on April 7, 1948 the fourth child and first son of William and Priscilla Voss. When he was a toddler his family moved to their farm in Yorkville where he attended elementary school and graduated from Union Grove High school in 1966. It was there that his love for music began and where he played the trombone in the school band and began to hone his carpentry skills as he helped his dad build their family home. He also had talent for refurbishing cars, totally dismantling and rebuilding them. After high school, Chris served in the army and was stationed in Germany. He later enjoyed living in Austin, Texas where he loved going to various music venues, concerts and festivals. His favorite artist included the Beatles, Bob Marley and John Prine, who ironically died on Chris’ last birthday. Gifted in building and carpentry, Chris enjoyed restoring old buildings, remodeling, and home improvements.