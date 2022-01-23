Christine R. Anderson

SOMERS — Christine's world came to an end January 13, 2022 due to COVID. Christine Rosalie Anderson was born to Otto and Dorthea (Merz) Kruck on May 9, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Anderson, her parents, her sister Dorothy Wendt, and niece Christine Shouse. Her survivors include her sister Jane Ingersoll, her brother George (Betty) Kruck, niece Sylvia (Thomas) Timm, grandnephews Jonathan and Jeremiah Timm, and good friend Gordon Peters.

Christine lived life to the fullest and lived independently to the age of 97. Christine enjoyed her profession as credit manager of the L. Fish Furniture chain of stores, retiring in 1990. Christine and Ed enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. Camel riding in Morocco and patronizing the Bierhaus circuit during Octoberfest in Munich were among the many fun and exciting activities and places she experienced. She was an avid sports fan with special affection for Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Bulls. Christine was a lover of nature and all animals and actively supported wildlife organizations.