November 17, 1949—September 2, 2018
LONGARONE, ITALY—Christine Marie Shaffer passed away as a result of a fall while hiking in the Dolomites near Longarone, Italy on September 2, 2018.
Chris was born on November 17, 1949 in Milwaukee to the late Charles and Catherine (nee: Bauer) Shaffer. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, WI and UW Milwaukee with a BA in Art History. Survivors include her brothers James (Peggy) and Richard (Bridget Bailey), her sister Margaret (Ed) Bielarczyk, nieces and nephews, Jessica Dickerson, Andrea Wittrup, Jamie and Matthew Bielarczyk.Soon after graduating she started her career at CNA insurance. In 1996 she relocated to Minneapolis. She was able to begin her retirement in 2002. During her retirement she traveled, trained to be a massage therapist, and volunteered as an usher at the Fitzgerald theater.
She maintained many close friendships throughout the years in the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Racine. Was a vibrant fixture of the North Star Ski Touring Club in the Twin Cities.
Throughout her life she pursued her passion for travel, hiking, bicycling and cross country skiing. She traveled the world. She skied the American Birkebeiner multiple times. She biked across Wisconsin and across the country. She hiked the Alps and across Spain. She left this earth doing what she loved.
Please join us in celebrating her life at the funeral home on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
