Christine M. Laich (Durell)

August 17, 1942—December 2, 2021

OAKFIELD/SUN PRAIRIE—Christine M. Laich (Durrell) passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1942 Biddeford, Maine to Charles and Ruth (Stoddard) Durrell. Chris graduated from Portland Maine Medical Center in 1963, and she went on to have a successful career as a nurse. Chris married Thomas W. Laich on May 1, 1964 in Brunswick, Maine.

Chris is survived by her husband Tom; children: Joy (Paul) Strutz, Marie Laich, and Carolanne (James) Bilitz; grandchildren: Rachel (Dan) Schultz, Russell Strutz, Randall (Christel) Strutz, Andrea Bilitz, Robert (fiancee Ellie), Michael Bilitz, Jacob Bilitz, and Ryan Strutz; and great-grandchildren: Addison, Micah, Mollie Schultz, and Baby Strutz due in May 2022. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Carole Laich and many other relatives and friends. Chris was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ruth Durrell, brother Charles Durrell, and sister Avrell Durrell.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Eastside Lutheran Church, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704 with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 PM. Chris will be brought to her final place of rest at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Oakfield (245 S. Second St., Oakfield, WI 53065), Eastside Lutheran Church in Madison (2310 Independence Ln., Madison, WI 53704, Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers, WI (https://www.slhs.us/support/donate), Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac (http://www.wlavikings.org/donate), The Lombardi Cancer Center in Oshkosh (https://secure.aahgiving.org/site/Donation2?df_id=5041&mfc_pref=T&5041.donation=form1), The Civilian Chaplaincy (https://wels.net/serving-you/christian-life/special-ministries/military-services/european-chaplaincy/), and Camp Odayin (https://campodayin.org/).

