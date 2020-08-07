June 10, 1961 – July 22, 2020
Christine M. Cruz, 59, of Orlando, FL, passed away July 22, 2020.
Christine was born June 10, 1961 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Leslie and Shirley Pensala. Christine enjoyed helping people and her life was a testament to that. She served as a paralegal for her husband for several years while living in Wisconsin. Christine moved to Florida to care for her mother until she passed. Christine worked for BakerHostetler Law Firm for a number of years while in Florida. Christine returned to Wisconsin to help her husband with his Law practice, and when her husband retired, the couple moved to Florida in hopes of enjoying their retirement together. Christine still wanted to serve. She began working again as a paralegal for Foley and Lardner, LLP.
Christine will be missed by all who came to know and love her. She is survived by her husband Domingo Cruz of Orlando, FL; 2 brothers, Scott Pensala (Joy) of Apopka, FL and Lee Pensala or Orlando, FL; best friends Kathleen and Joel Rosen of Phoenix, AZ; and a host of other family and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.