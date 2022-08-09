June 11, 1944—August 5, 2022

RACINE—Christine M. Alton, 78, of Racine, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida on June 11, 1944. She was the daughter of Bernard and Ellen (nee Wicks) Schaetten. She graduated from Wilmot High School in Wilmot, Wisconsin. On April 17, 1964 at First Congregational Church in Union Grove, she was united in marriage to Joseph Alton. Following marriage, they made Racine their home. Joseph preceded her in death on April 20, 2008.

Christine was a homemaker and member of Belle City Communicators CB Club, which was involved in raising money for Muscular Dystrophy. She enjoyed vacationing, knitting, cooking, baking and attending luncheons with Darlene and other high school friends. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, keeping up with friends and family on Facebook, watching the Brewers and Packers, and online shopping. Family was important to her, and she loved spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids and watching them swim. She was looking forward to meeting her newest great-granddaughter arriving in December.

Christine is survived by her children: Terri (Rich) Jarvis, Debbie (Bill) Nelson, David (Sue) Alton and Tim (Jenny) Alton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Maier, Eric (Jenny) Nelson, Stephen Jarvis, Kelly Jarvis, Meghan Alton, Connor Alton, Matthew Alton and Logan Alton; great-grandchildren: Ellie, Chloe and Lily Maier; and siblings: Darlene Burchell, Marcine Reeck and Bernene Kingery. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe and his parents; step-parents: Marie Schaetten and Jerry Wittman; brothers-in-law: Tom Alton and Larry Burchell; nephews: Shawn Burchell and Kyle Spath; niece, Dawn Burchell; and grandson, Andrew Alton.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Racine Fire Department Engine #5 and Med #4, and the I.C.U. staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for their excellent care of Christine and their compassion for the family at this time of grief.

Services for Christine will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11AM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 4 until 7PM at the funeral home and again on Thursday from 10 until 11AM before the service begins. Burial to follow the service at Union Grove Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182