RACINE, WI—Christine Long, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Manor Care in Kenosha, WI. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church 10:00-11:00a.m..