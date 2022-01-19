BURLINGTON, WI—Christine Krumplitsch, age 60, passed away Friday January 14, 2022, at Muskego Health Care of Muskego, WI. Christine was born July 18, 1961 to the late Louis and Mildred Krumplitsch. She attended Early Childhood Special Education at Valley View School in Hales Corners, graduating from Greenfield High School. After graduating she worked at the Milwaukee Center for Independence. In 2009, Christine moved to Waterford living with her sister and brother-in-law for 10 years. From 2010 to 2020 she attended Careers Industries in Burlington, WI. Christine loved working at Careers, participating in the Special Olympics in bowling and track and field. She loved to sing and dance, watch the Green Bay Packers, family get together’s, any kind of celebration, and vacations.