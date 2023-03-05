May 4, 1950—Feb. 22, 2023

PALM BAY, FL—Christine A. Stitz, 72 Passed peacefully on February 22, 2023 at Palm Bay Hospital.

Christine graduated in Racine, WI from Case High School and was part of its first graduating Class of 1968. After Graduating Christine was employed for the Wisconsin Gas Company. Christine’s career has encompassed helpingin Sales at various electrical supply companies. Some of the Electrical Companies include, Miltch / Interstate Electric, Lappin Electric, and retiring from Total Lighting.

Christine was married on July 30, 1983 to Ronald Stitz of Oak Creek, Wisconsin to which they were married 39 1/2 years. Ron was employed with the Air National Guard and Air Force reserves and retired as Crew Chief from the 128th Air refueling group working on the KC-135’s in Milwaukee, Wis.

Christine was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, loved playing cards, traveling, spending time with family entertaining, and the outdoors.Christine was an excellent Pool shooter and was president of the South Milwaukee Pool League. Part of Christine’s life was living her life in up north Wisconsin before moving to sunny Florida in 2011.

Christine is preceded by her father, Jack P. Chardukian and step son Larry Stitz. Surviving are Husband and best friend, Ron Stitz; Mother, Sophie J. Chardukian; Brothers: Michael J. Chardukian (Terri) and Cory R. Chardukian (Maryann). Son, Michael Donaldson (Jenny); and Daughter Nicole Whitehead (Clay). Christine’s Step Daughters include: Angie Goodwin(Curtis) and Becky Stitz. Nefew, Jason Chardukian (Mike); and Sophia Chardukian (Cory). Grand Kids include: Jack and Christine, (Mike & Jenny), Emma and Claybob, (Nicole & Clay), Miranda (Angie & Curtis), Allison (Larry & Magi). Ron has lost his love and best friend and one daywill be reunited with her.....

A Service remembrance will be held in thesummer of 2023 in Racine, Wisconsin.