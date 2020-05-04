× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christine Anne Rogers

1950—2020

Christine Anne Rogers, 69, of Fort Atkinson passed away at home (Thursday April 30th) surrounded by her loving family.

Christine was born on August 24, 1950 in Racine to Richard and Anne (Knotek) Oertel. Christine spent her early life growing up in Racine. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and received a teaching degree from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. After moving to Fort Atkinson, Christine taught as a reading specialist and elementary classroom teacher, spending most of her career teaching third grade.

Christine loved to be outside in nature. From camping, to walking the dog she loved the sun on her face. She loved surrounding herself with the people she loved, and she loved everyone. If you could make her smile you were family, and smiled often. Her lifelong passion was for fashion, creativity and instilled a love for travel, culture and the arts.