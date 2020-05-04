Christine Anne Rogers
1950—2020
Christine Anne Rogers, 69, of Fort Atkinson passed away at home (Thursday April 30th) surrounded by her loving family.
Christine was born on August 24, 1950 in Racine to Richard and Anne (Knotek) Oertel. Christine spent her early life growing up in Racine. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and received a teaching degree from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. After moving to Fort Atkinson, Christine taught as a reading specialist and elementary classroom teacher, spending most of her career teaching third grade.
Christine loved to be outside in nature. From camping, to walking the dog she loved the sun on her face. She loved surrounding herself with the people she loved, and she loved everyone. If you could make her smile you were family, and smiled often. Her lifelong passion was for fashion, creativity and instilled a love for travel, culture and the arts.
Chris was always teaching us. She showed us the endless depths of love a truly selfless heart can shelter. The world may seem a bit dim without her in our lives but we ask in remembrance of her beautiful soul, simply to remember her kindness and hold onto it. Let it remind you how easy being kind actually is. Share the stories of her love and the love she shared with every one of you. Nurture it and teach it, let it grow to endless heights so that it may shine down upon us. Simply to Love. More. Everyday.
Christine is survived by her children, Laura Rogers, Eric (Stephanie Heitz), Scott (Stephanie Scullin) Rogers; siblings, Rick and (Jackie) Oertel, Bob and (Debera) Oertel, Mary and (Lee) Breger, Lisa and (Ron) Imre, Corinne (Cory) Kaufman; beloved nieces and nephews and pets Kira and Zoey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, to Richard and Anne Oertel.
Services will take place at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to friends and family who offered their love and support, Agrace Hospice for their incredible help along the way, and Barb McGlynn and Mary Nielsen for their amazing friendship.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of these charitable causes Chris has selected.
https:/hsjc-wis.comonate/
https:/jcliteracycouncil.wixsite.comcliteracycouncilonate
