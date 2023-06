PALM BAY, FL/RACINE—Christine A. Stitz (nee: Chardukian), 72, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away, peacefully, in the Palm Bay Hospital on February 22, 2023.

A celebration of her life will be held in Infusino’s Banquet, 3201 Rapids Dr., on Sunday June 11, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.