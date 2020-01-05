Christine A. Becke (Nee: Klammert)

RACINE – Christine A. Becke, age 89, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Christine was born in Germany on August 1, 1930, daughter of the late Franz and Hedwig Klammert. Christine was a loving, nurturing mom and grandmother who always put family first. She was a fabulous cook and had a “green thumb” for her flower and vegetable gardens. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a special place in her heart—which was treasured by them in return. On December 30, 1953, Christine was united in marriage to Georg J. Becke who preceded her in death, August 11, 2015.