Christina Rae Schaefer

February 13, 1975 - September 12, 2021

Schaefer, Christina Rae, age 46, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 12, 2021. Christina was born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 13, 1975. She was raised by her parents Frank and Delores Bjurquist in Plum City, Wisconsin where she graduated high school. Christina attended UW- Eau Claire before graduating with a nursing degree from Alverno College. She also received her bachelor's degree and a master's degree. On April 4, 2007 she married Ed Schaefer at St. Mary's of Dover Catholic Church.

The couple lived in Kansasville for some time and the past 4 years in Waterford. Christina was currently working full time as Director of Quality Assurance at Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Waterford. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling to Mexico with her family, she loved to cook, and she was always open to any new adventure. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her son Cael, her husband Ed, and all her cherished family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Survived by her husband Ed, son Cael, her Mom, Debra (David) "Bapa" Peck, brothers, Allan (Amanda) Carter, and Todd (Tina) Bjurquist; Mother-in-Law, Helen Schaefer, other relatives and countless friends.Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Delores Bjurquist, and Father-in-law Francis Schaefer.