Christina M. Abromaitis "Tina"

June 18, 1957 – April 26, 2019
RACINE – Christina “Tina” Marie (nee: Kovac) Abromaitis, age 61, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.
Services celebrating Tina’s life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:00 pm in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Fr. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
