Christian D. Nielsen, 70, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Graveside service will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday June 2, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Please meet at the cemetery entrance a few minutes prior.

A special thank you from the family to Ascension Hospital-Franklin and Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee for their loving care of Chris.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary information.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404