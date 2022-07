RACINE – Christella Burnett, 79, completed her earthly pilgrimage on Friday, July 15, 2022. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.