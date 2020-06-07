Christa Trudrung

She was born in Arnsdorf, Germany on December 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Anna (nee: Uhmann) Richter. Christa completed her education in Germany before moving to the United States. On January 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Erhard Trudrung in Ridgewood, NY. Later both became American Citizens. Christa worked as a cook for St. Mary’s Hospital for 26 years. She enjoyed traveling, being outside in nature, and watching the birds at her feeders. She attended Grace Church.