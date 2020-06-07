Christa Trudrung

December 3, 1933—May 29, 2020
RACINE—Christa (nee: Richter) Trudrung, 86, passed away at her residence on Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born in Arnsdorf, Germany on December 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Anna (nee: Uhmann) Richter. Christa completed her education in Germany before moving to the United States. On January 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Erhard Trudrung in Ridgewood, NY. Later both became American Citizens. Christa worked as a cook for St. Mary’s Hospital for 26 years. She enjoyed traveling, being outside in nature, and watching the birds at her feeders. She attended Grace Church.
Surviving are her children, Judy (Joe) Harris, Doris (Scott) Koeshall, Orson (Sharon) Trudrung, Edwin Trudrung, Erhard Trudrung, Jr., and Norman Trudrung, eight grandchildren, and her sister, Ilse Hausser in Germany.
Christa was preceded in death by her husband, Erhard, and her brother Willi Richter. A private funeral service was held at Sturino Funeral Home, and she was laid to rest beside her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
