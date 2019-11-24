Christa Johnstone
0 comments

Christa Johnstone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

3/5/1982—11/19/2019

MOUNT PLEASANT—After a long battle with kidney disease, Christa passed at the age of 37 on Nov. 19th, 2019. Loving daughter to Warren (Catherine) Geyer and mother Kathy Johnstone, sister to Jamie Lynn (Caleb) Sabala, Charles (Heather) Geyer and Jerry (Amy) Geyer. Further survived by grandfather Donald Johnstone Sr., nieces, nephews and many other friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Racine Humane Society in Christa’s name. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Sunset Options

Funerals & Cremations

Oak Creek, WI

sunsetoptions.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News