Christa Johnstone

MOUNT PLEASANT — After a long battle with kidney disease, Christa passed at the age of 37 on Nov. 19th, 2019. Loving daughter to Warren (Catherine) Geyer and mother Kathy Johnstone, sister to Jamie Lynn (Caleb) Sabala, Charles (Heather) Geyer and Jerry (Amy) Geyer. Further survived by grandfather Donald Johnstone Sr., nieces, nephews and many other friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Racine Humane Society in Christa’s name. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.