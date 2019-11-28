Christa Johnstone

3/5/1982 — 11/19/2019
MOUNT PLEASANT — After a long battle with kidney disease, Christa passed at the age of 37 on Nov. 19th, 2019. Loving daughter to Warren (Catherine) Geyer and mother Kathy Johnstone, sister to Jamie Lynn (Caleb) Sabala, Charles (Heather) Geyer and Jerry (Amy) Geyer. Further survived by grandfather Donald Johnstone Sr., nieces, nephews and many other friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Racine Humane Society in Christa’s name. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
You have free articles remaining.
SUNSET OPTIONS
Funerals & Cremations
Oak Creek, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.