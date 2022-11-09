Chief (Retired) William R. Bouma

MT. PLEASANT/WAUKEGAN, IL—Chief William R. Bouma, 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away at Aurora Medical Center-Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, November 6, 2022. His funeral service, with full military and firefighters honors, will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., with Chaplain Gary Miller officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 12 o’clock noon until the time of the service. The family has suggested memorials to the Wisconsin Burn Camp, 321 E. Main St. Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703, the South Shore Fire Department, 3900 Old Green Bay Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI 53406, the Racine Fire Bells, P.O. Box 081042, Racine, WI 53408, or the Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, 5775 Post Rd. #1912 East Greenwich, RI 02812. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.