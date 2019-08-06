{{featured_button_text}}
Iglinski, Chet "Iggie"

RACINE—Chet “Iggie” Iglinski, 90, finished his earthly journey on Friday, August 2, 2019m, at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

A private service was held. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-900

www.draeger-langendorf.net

Celebrate
the life of: Chet 'Iggie' Iglinski
