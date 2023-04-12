RACINE—Chester Walter Andersen DDS, age 94, passed away on April 9, 2023. Relatives and friends may meet at Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home 4600 County Line Road, Racine on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for a visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. A procession to West Lawn Memorial Park will follow for a graveside service and Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Healthcare Network.org would be appreciated by the family. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.