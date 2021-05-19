Cheryl Veronica Mitchell

MOUNT PLEASANT – Cheryl V. Mitchell, 53, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street on Monday, May 24, 2021 for a visitation from 9:30–11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
