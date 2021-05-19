 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheryl Veronica Mitchell
0 comments

Cheryl Veronica Mitchell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cheryl Veronica Mitchell

MOUNT PLEASANT – Cheryl V. Mitchell, 53, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street on Monday, May 24, 2021 for a visitation from 9:30–11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can dogs sense pregnancy and predict labor?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News