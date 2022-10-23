Cheryl Ramona Brown

She was born March 22, 1961, in Kenosha, WI. She was a faithful member of the Coleman Chapel AME Church, Kenosha, WI, where she also served as pianist and organist for a number of years. She is a graduate of Tremper H.S and received her B.A. in Music from UW Parkside. She loved teaching and taught music in the Milwaukee Public School for 20 years.