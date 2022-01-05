Cheryl Rae Gaskill

RACINE—Cher R. Gaskill, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Cher will be deeply missed by her husband of 17 years, Steve; her three children: Joshua Christofferson, Jaymie (Wendell) Tomes and Jessica (Rob) Prill; her four grandchildren who she adored more than life itself: Ciarra, Jaxon, Wendell and Ava; her father James Molbeck, sisters: Debbie (Jeff) Pulda, Kelly (Mark) Borkovec, Kim (Jeff) Staven, Tracie (Donnie) Herode and her two brothers: Scott (Kim) Molbeck and Randy Molbeck; she is further survived by multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She is proceeded in death by her mother Shirley Molbeck.

Steve will miss working in the garden with you, your long talks, contagious laugh and big blue eyes.

A private family service has been held and she was laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you goes out to the medical staff at Ascension All Saints, especially the ICU staff.

