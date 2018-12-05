April 14, 1962—November 28, 2018
WATERFORD—Cheryl R. Przybylka age 56, passed away November 28th, 2018 at Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Waterford.
Cheryl was born April 14th, 1962 to the late Reginald and Evelyn Hunt.
Cheryl was a beloved sister and friend. She had a very strong and determined personality, in spite of many health problems over the years she never lost her faith or the will to keep pushing forward. Cheryl was kind hearted and compassionate, doing whatever she could for those closest to her; including taking care of her mom and being there for her siblings and other family members.
Cheryl will be dearly missed by her loving siblings Denise (Brian) Dahlman, Ron (Cindy) Hunt, David (Becky) Hunt, and Debra Schneider. She is further survived by nieces and nephews Heather (Josh) Jones, Brittany Dahlman, Angelica (Justin Morsbach) Dahlman, Nathan (Jessie Kirchoff) Hunt, Matthew (Carrie) Hunt, Nicholas (Jacquie) Hunt, Andrew (Jessi) Hunt, Jessica (Andy Gross) Hunt, and Thomas Hunt; as well as great nieces and nephews Theodore Jones. Kayla Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Leland Hunt, Brinley Hunt, Aubrie Helm, Karter Helm, and Westin Helm; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held on Sunday December 9th, 2018 at Community United Methodist Church (455 S. Jefferson Street Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 2:45pm followed by a 3:00pm Memorial Service. Private burial services will be held at a later time.
Memorials are suggested to be donated to the family for Medical Research Scholarships.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funerals Services
29134 Evergreen Drive
Waterford, WI 53185
262-514-4600
