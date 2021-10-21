RACINE—Cheryl Mazmanian (nee Kirt) Found peace on October 18, 2021 at the age of 70. Cherished mother of Sarah (Sean) Kelly and Michael (Stacey) Mazmanian. Beloved Nana of Gavin Kelly, Braeden Kelly, Matthew Mazmanian and Andrew Mazmanian. Sister of Susan Klass and the late Craig Kirt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life on Friday, October 22, 2021 at THE MAPLE TABLE, 520 Main Street, Racine, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Private interment at The Natural Path Sanctuary at The Farley Center, Verona.

Memorials, if so desired, may be made to Alverno College’s Nursing Scholarships in Cheryl’s memory. Donations can be made out to Alverno College, 3400 S. 43rd St. Attn: Advancement Office, Milwaukee, WI 53234. Gifts can be made online at www.alverno.edu/Give, please list in memorial of Cheryl Mazmanian.

