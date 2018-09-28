Subscribe for 17¢ / day

March 10, 1953—September 8, 2018

DALLAS, TX—Cheryl Lynn Jaquez, age 65, of Farmersville, TX passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Medical City Dallas Hospital. Cheryl was born in Portage, WI on Tuesday, March 10, 1953.

Cheryl is survived by her brother, Craig (Kathleen) Zuelke of Mt Pleasant, WI; aunt, Carma (Peter) Reiss of Scottsdale, AZ; She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous four-legged furry friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. Zuelke and Edytha Elenore (nee: Newton) Solano.

She was buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, WI.

