Cheryl Lyn Koons
Cheryl Lyn Koons

Cheryl Lyn Koons

July 4, 1973—October 14, 2021

RACINE—Cheryl Lyn Koons, 48, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Funeral services for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvary Memorial Church. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cheryl’s name may be directed to Open Wings Learning Community (7951 36th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142) or Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

