Cheryl Lyn Koons

Cheryl cared deeply for the children in her community and specialized in working with children with individualized learning needs and interests. She worked as a teacher and coordinator at Open Wings Learning Community, and she truly enjoyed working with the students. Cheryl served as the director for Brothas and Sistas United at Jesus People USA in Chicago. Cheryl made an incredible impact on the lives of the children she mentored, even welcoming them into her family. She was also the housing coordinator for JPUSA. Cheryl was a graduate of Lakeland College in Sheboygan, WI with degrees in creative writing and psychology. Above all, Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister and her greatest joy was her daughter, Ella.