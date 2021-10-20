July 4, 1973—October 14, 2021
RACINE—Cheryl Lyn Koons, 48, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Cheryl was born to James and Karen (nee DeRuiter) Terwall on July 4, 1973, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to John J. Koons on August 30, 2003, in Chicago, Illinois.
Cheryl cared deeply for the children in her community and specialized in working with children with individualized learning needs and interests. She worked as a teacher and coordinator at Open Wings Learning Community, and she truly enjoyed working with the students. Cheryl served as the director for Brothas and Sistas United at Jesus People USA in Chicago. Cheryl made an incredible impact on the lives of the children she mentored, even welcoming them into her family. She was also the housing coordinator for JPUSA. Cheryl was a graduate of Lakeland College in Sheboygan, WI with degrees in creative writing and psychology. Above all, Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister and her greatest joy was her daughter, Ella.
Cheryl will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John J. Koons; daughter, Eleanor M. Koons; parents: James and Karen Terwall; sister, Trisha Gosser; brothers-in-law: Wayne Koons, Michael LaMar, James Gosser and Ken Lesnowski; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Cheryl is predeceased by her sister-in-law, Debra L. Lesnowski.
Funeral services for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvary Memorial Church. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cheryl’s name may be directed to Open Wings Learning Community (7951 36th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142) or Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you the Racine Police Department for their kindness and to Dr. Eric Ruderman and the Calvary Memorial Church family for their wonderful care of Cheryl.
