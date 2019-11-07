Cheryl L. Sigrist, 53, passed away at Froedtert Hospital, in Milwaukee, on Friday, November 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, November 10th, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Rex Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Association, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Executive Dr. Suite 109, Brookfield, WI 53005, or the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Rd. Racine, WI 53403.
The family would like to thank the entire Intensive Care Unit Staff at Froedtert Hospital.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
