Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Cheryl Jaquez

Cheryl is survived by her brother, Craig (Kathleen) Zuelke of Mt Pleasant, WI; aunt, Carma (Peter) Reiss of Scottsdale, AZ; She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous four-legged furry friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. Zuelke and Edytha Elenore (nee: Newton) Solano.

She was buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, WI.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Cheryl Jaquez
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments