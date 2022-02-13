 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheryl J. Schultz

  • 0
Cheryl J. Schultz

July 29, 1957 - Feb. 8, 2022

RACINE - Cheryl J. Schultz, 64, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A memorial celebration of Cheryl's life will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS of Waukesha County). Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when it becomes available.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News