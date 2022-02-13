July 29, 1957 - Feb. 8, 2022

RACINE - Cheryl J. Schultz, 64, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A memorial celebration of Cheryl's life will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS of Waukesha County). Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when it becomes available.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000