Cheryl J. MacDonald

April 28, 1963 - Nov. 8, 2022

FINDLAY, OH - Cheryl Jana MacDonald (lovingly know as Jana), age 59, of Findlay, passed away peacefully November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born April 28, 1963, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Don and Bettie (Sharpe) Glaser. In December of 1984, Jana married Kevin Patrick MacDonald, and he survives.

Jana was a Manual High School graduate and went on to earn her associate degree from Gateway Community College. She joined the U. S. Navy where she met her husband. She enjoyed nature walking, genealogy, and was an avid gamer. Aside from her hobbies, music was like a second language for Jana. She was a very talented musician and beautiful guitarist. Jana lived for her husband, daughters, and her only grandson. She took great pride in being a Wisconsin radio host and producer.

Jana leaves behind her loving husband, Kevin; daughters: Elisha Renae (Robert) Spears of Findlay, Bethany Jane MacDonald of Atlanta, Georgia, and Arden Hayley MacDonald of New Orleans, Louisiana. She was blessed with her grandson, Connar Nathaniel Spears. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, JoAnn MacDonald and the entire MacDonald clan; cousins: Bruce Gray from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and Bob (Joyce) Pfaadt and the entire Kentucky family. Jana was preceded in death by her mother and father.

In keeping with Jana's wishes, there will be no services. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.