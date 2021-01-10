Cheryl J. Fall

December 26, 1945 – January 5, 2021
RACINE — Cheryl Jean Fall, 76, of Racine, WI, died peacefully on January 5, 2021, after a courageous fight with an infection. She was born on December 26, 1945, in Racine, WI, and was the eldest daughter of the late Jean (Mortensen) and the late William Fall. A true Baby Boomer.
After graduating from Washington Park High School, she went on to graduate from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee as a Registered Nurse (RN). Cheryl practiced nursing for 50 years in Home Care Pediatric nursing and at Children’s Hospital in both Milwaukee and Washington DC. Her most memorable time in nursing was doing private duty Home Care in Alexandria, VA, and Racine, WI.
Over her life, she happily gave a helping hand whenever it was needed. It wasn’t unusual for her to bring humor and support to all. Yet when needed, a strong minded persona would emerge. Cheryl was a loving, helpful, supportive, caring, and funny character. Those who knew her were lucky.
After retirement, she had time to concentrate on her needlework and hand quilting. There are many quilts out there that are keeping family and friends warm and cozy. She even won a first place in her needlework at a competition in Alexandria, VA. All her beautiful quilts and wall hangings were made by hand, signed, and dated.
Over the years, Cheryl had been involved with many community organizations. As a volunteer, she supported Association for the Care of Children’s Health, Capitol Hill School of the Arts, Southeastern Aquatics YMCA, Aquaducks, Barron’s of Belle City, and many others.
She was extremely proud of her son Philip and nephew Andrew. They have grown to be such loving, caring, and successful young men. Cheryl is also survived by her sisters Jill Fall and Bonnie Fall Prochaska and brother-in-law Thomas Prochaska; niece, Elizabeth (Mike) and children Thatcher and Jonas Casebolt; nephew, Matthew (Maggie) and son Finley Prochaska; cousins Bill and Sue Graham of Waukesha; many other cousins along with many dear friends. A celebration of Cheryl’s life will take place later.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.