Cheryl J. Fall

December 26, 1945 – January 5, 2021

RACINE — Cheryl Jean Fall, 76, of Racine, WI, died peacefully on January 5, 2021, after a courageous fight with an infection. She was born on December 26, 1945, in Racine, WI, and was the eldest daughter of the late Jean (Mortensen) and the late William Fall. A true Baby Boomer.

After graduating from Washington Park High School, she went on to graduate from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee as a Registered Nurse (RN). Cheryl practiced nursing for 50 years in Home Care Pediatric nursing and at Children’s Hospital in both Milwaukee and Washington DC. Her most memorable time in nursing was doing private duty Home Care in Alexandria, VA, and Racine, WI.

Over her life, she happily gave a helping hand whenever it was needed. It wasn’t unusual for her to bring humor and support to all. Yet when needed, a strong minded persona would emerge. Cheryl was a loving, helpful, supportive, caring, and funny character. Those who knew her were lucky.

After retirement, she had time to concentrate on her needlework and hand quilting. There are many quilts out there that are keeping family and friends warm and cozy. She even won a first place in her needlework at a competition in Alexandria, VA. All her beautiful quilts and wall hangings were made by hand, signed, and dated.