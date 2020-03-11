Cheryl G. Arnold
Cheryl G. Arnold, age 66, passed away March 6th, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held on Monday March 16th, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be from 4:30pm to 6:45pm, followed by a 7:00pm memorial service.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600

