Cheryl Ann Hawley

November 28, 1950—November 16, 2018

RACINE – Cheryl Ann Hawley, 67, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday, November 16, 2018.

She was born in Racine on November 28, 1950, daughter of the late Harold and Alma (nee: Klingbeil) Spranger. Cheryl graduated from JI Case High School in 1968, and on July 13, 1972 was married to Michael C. Hawley. Cheryl was employed at Piggly Wiggly for 36 years until she retired in 2016.

Cheryl was a devoted wife and mother who loved nothing more than her family. She enjoyed playing online games on her tablet, reading, caring for her dogs, and binge watching on NetFlix. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and going to many fine restaurants for intimate dinners with Mike.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Michael Hawley; her daughters and sons-in-law, Heather (and Brian) Noll, and Amanda (and Eric) Carlson all of Racine; brother Michael (and Kären) Spranger of Gainesville, Florida; sister Kimm (and Ken) Merrill of Sheboygan; sister-in-law Eleanor (Roger) Treiber of Racine; and other relatives and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, private services were held in the funeral home on Friday, November 30, 2018. Living memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society, (7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142) have been suggested.

