Cheryl A. Harms

MOUNT PLEASANT — Cheryl “Cheri” Ann (nee: Kroneberg) Harms, 58, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center.

Cheri was born on February 12, 1963 to James and Carol (nee: Meyer) Kroneberg in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage on June 30, 1990 to Robert Harms at St. James Parish in Menomonee Falls. Cheri graduated from Hamilton High School in Sussex. She then went on to graduate from UW Oshkosh with a Degree in Psychology.

She was employed at Mainline, where she met her husband Bob. Cheri was later employed at SC Johnson. She was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church and later attended St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Cheri enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, attending concerts, travel, and supporting all Wisconsin based sports. She was a great wife, mother, sister and friend.

Cheri will be dearly missed by her husband, Bob; son, David (Emily Wilson) Harms; brothers, Jeff (Cindi) Kroneberg and Kevin (Dawn) Kroneberg; sister, Kelly (Mike) Bowen; father, James Kroneberg; father-in-law, William Harms and mother-in-law, Kathleen Harms. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cheri was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Kroneberg.