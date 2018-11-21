Try 3 months for $3
Cheryl A. Blascoe

November 8, 1961—November 18, 2018

RACINE – Cheryl Ann Blascoe, 57, passed away at home on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Cheryl was born in Racine on November 8, 1961. She was employed as Senior Systems Applications Analysist for Aurora Health Care. Cheryl enjoyed watching the Cubs and the Packers, her dog, Bruno, and spending many hours quilting with her special friend, Tina Wittrock. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her mother, Caroline (nee, Schulz) Blascoe; her brother, Robert (Carole) Blascoe; and sister, Lynda (Timothy) Kruse; her nieces and nephews, Erica (Jeremiah) Ladd, Benjamin (Jessica) Blascoe, Kelli (Chris) Antinucci and David (Emily) Blascoe; grand nieces, Emma, Norah and Adele Blascoe, Anahi and Aidee Luis, and Vanessa and Julia Ladd. Cheryl is also survived by other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mildred Schulz.

Funeral services for Cheryl will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 23, 2018 at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon.

The family would like to thank all the first responders from Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department, especially Office Chad Zoltak for all their care and compassion.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

