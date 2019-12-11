January 19, 1918—December 3, 2019

RACINE – Chatschik Grigorian, 101, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Chatschik was born on January 19, 1918 in Tbilisi in the country of Georgia. He came to the United States in 1951 following his service in World War II. Chatschik married the former Vartiny Levonian on September 12, 1953 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on State Street. Chatschik was employed as a press operator for Western Publishing Company for 29 years, retiring in 1981. Prior to that he worked at Belle City Malleable.

Chatschik was quite the dancer. He and Vartiny would travel throughout southeastern Wisconsin to various dance halls on the weekends. In the summer, you could see him dance at Armenian picnics. He also enjoyed playing cards, tavloo, Armenian brandy and making shish kebob.

Chatschik’s true passion has always been soccer. He played as a youth in Armenia and could frequently be found cheering for his favorite Premiere League and Bundesliga teams. He was a member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church where he served as Special Godfather to the Cross.

