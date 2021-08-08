 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chase 'Kayla' Pavlovich
0 Comments

Chase 'Kayla' Pavlovich

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE—Chase “Kayla” Pavlovich, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home in Racine.

Memorial services honoring Chase’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends for Chase will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News