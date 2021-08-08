RACINE—Chase “Kayla” Pavlovich, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home in Racine.
Memorial services honoring Chase’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends for Chase will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101