August 15, 1985—July 16, 2022

BURLINGTON—Chase E. Grotzke, 36, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his home.

Born in Berwyn, Illinois on August 15, 1985, he was the son of Jim and Tina (nee Tollis) Grotzke. His early life was spent in Countryside, Illinois. He attended Pleasantdale Grade School, Lyons Township High School and Northern Illinois University. On June 22, 2012, he was united in marriage to Tiffany Gleason. He has been a resident of Burlington for the past 5 years.

Chase worked as a design engineer for Palmer Hamilton and was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity. Video games and concerts were his passion along with spending time with the guys while playing pool. Vegas was his getaway to enjoy time with family and friends. During his younger years, hockey was his passion, both playing and watching. Trivia was his game, and he most often won. Hobbies included building intricate Lego sets that normally took other people weeks to complete, he was done in days. His perfect evening was sitting on the couch and turning on a favorite show with his wife and puppies sitting next to him.

Chase is survived by his wife, Tiffany; parents, Jim and Tina Grotzke; grandma, Shirley Tollis; siblings, Dustin (Chrissy) Grotzke and Alexis (Mitch) Bowlin and his faithful furbabies Aria and Sansa. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Francis Tollis and grandparents, Harold and Mary Jane Grotzke.

A sharing service for Chase will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 3PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 12PM until 3PM at the Funeral Home.

