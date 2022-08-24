 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charmain A. Bell

Charmain A. Bell

MOUNT PLEASANT - Charmain A. Bell, 49, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow in Mound Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

