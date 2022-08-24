MOUNT PLEASANT - Charmain A. Bell, 49, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow in Mound Cemetery.