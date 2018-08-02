Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Charlotte R. Reinhardt

February 12, 1934—July 28, 2018

SUN CITY, AZ—Charlotte R. Reinhardt of Sun City, Arizona entered eternal life on July 28, 2018 at the age of 84 years.

Charlotte was born to life on February 12, 1934, daughter of the late Fred and Grace (nee: Jones) Fisher.

She is survived by her loving children, Chardel Neuschaefer of Sun City, AZ and Donald (Sheryl Craft) Derouin Jr. of Mt. Pleasant; dear grandchildren Nash (Carrie) Archuletta, Jennifer (Ryan) Bodi and Jason (Dana) Derouin; great-grandchildren Kolten Archuletta, Cullen Archuletta, Jay Derouin, Addy Bodi, Samantha Bodi, Nathan Bodi, Olivia Derouin and Madison Derouin. Charlotte is further survived by a sister Peggy Fisher (Dale) Stinson, and brothers Lonnie and Fred Fisher; step-children Ronald (Nancy) Reinhardt, Debbie (Mike) Rudan and Richard (Joanne) Reinhardt; loving companion Mr. Alfred Achenbach of Sun City, AZ; dear friend Ms. Lucky Lameer of Union Grove, WI; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by beloved son Michael Derouin; three husbands, Dallas Neuschaefer, Donald J Derouin Sr. and George Reinhardt; her brothers Tim and Tom Fudela; and sisters Sharon Carr and Sandy Pratt.

In keeping with her wishes, private services will be held.

The family extends a special thank you to Thunderbird Banner Medical Center of Glendale, Arizona and Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona.

Draeger-Langendorf

dlfh@dlfh.net

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Charlotte R. Reinhardt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments