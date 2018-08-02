February 12, 1934—July 28, 2018
SUN CITY, AZ—Charlotte R. Reinhardt of Sun City, Arizona entered eternal life on July 28, 2018 at the age of 84 years.
Charlotte was born to life on February 12, 1934, daughter of the late Fred and Grace (nee: Jones) Fisher.
She is survived by her loving children, Chardel Neuschaefer of Sun City, AZ and Donald (Sheryl Craft) Derouin Jr. of Mt. Pleasant; dear grandchildren Nash (Carrie) Archuletta, Jennifer (Ryan) Bodi and Jason (Dana) Derouin; great-grandchildren Kolten Archuletta, Cullen Archuletta, Jay Derouin, Addy Bodi, Samantha Bodi, Nathan Bodi, Olivia Derouin and Madison Derouin. Charlotte is further survived by a sister Peggy Fisher (Dale) Stinson, and brothers Lonnie and Fred Fisher; step-children Ronald (Nancy) Reinhardt, Debbie (Mike) Rudan and Richard (Joanne) Reinhardt; loving companion Mr. Alfred Achenbach of Sun City, AZ; dear friend Ms. Lucky Lameer of Union Grove, WI; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by beloved son Michael Derouin; three husbands, Dallas Neuschaefer, Donald J Derouin Sr. and George Reinhardt; her brothers Tim and Tom Fudela; and sisters Sharon Carr and Sandy Pratt.
In keeping with her wishes, private services will be held.
The family extends a special thank you to Thunderbird Banner Medical Center of Glendale, Arizona and Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona.
Draeger-Langendorf
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.