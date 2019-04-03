Try 3 months for $3
Charlotte May Brown

Charlotte May Brown

(Nee: Beyer)

May 27, 1926 - March 21, 2019

RACINE - Charlotte M (Beyer) Brown, 92, of Racine WI, died at her daughter's home Thursday morning, Mar 21, 2019.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:p.m. Graveside service will be held at the Camp Douglas cemetery Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

