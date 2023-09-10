Oct. 5, 1926—Aug. 23, 2023

RACINE—Charlotte M. Zakrzewski (nee Kurowski), age 96, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Libertyville, IL, October 5, 1926, daughter of the late John and Victoria (nee Gaura) Kurowski.

On September 1, 1978, Charlotte was united in marriage to Francis Zakrzewski. She was a long-time member of St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church.

She had a great love of cooking, baking, traveling, reading James Patterson Mysteries, cross stitch, and crocheting blankets. Charlotte was also very active in volunteering at children’s schools. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Francis; daughters: Pamela (Scot) Alley, Deborah Andrews; grandsons: Jeffrey Alley and Michael (Maureen) Alley; great-grandsons: Sean and Patrick; siblings: JoAnn Hall, James (Loretta) Kurowski; in-laws: Gloria Kurowski, Rita Zakrzewski, James Zakrzewski; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, John R. Andrews, siblings: Loretta Kurowski, Chester Kurowski, John (Kay) Kurowski, Arlene (Rance) Jacobsen, and Joe Hall.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Charlotte’s life will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr., with Rev. Patrick O’Laughlin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staff at Vitas Hospice, Tammy from Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.

