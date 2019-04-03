May 27, 1926—March 21, 2019
RACINE—Charlotte May (Beyer) Brown, 92, of Racine WI, died at her daughter’s home Thursday morning, Mar 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday April 4, 2019, 11:30a.m at Camp Douglas cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
