July 21, 1932—July 31, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Charlotte Lorraine Meltesen, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Archwood Senior Living in Salem, Wisconsin.

Charlotte was born to the late Harold and Nettie (nee: Brazelton) Larrabee on July 21, 1932, in Elk Mound, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Robert Meltesen on May 26, 1951, in Racine. They were married for 70 years until Robert’s passing in October of 2021.

Charlotte was a devoted Christian and attended the Community Church of the Nazarene. She worked as an inspector at Surgitek for 20 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed gardening, music, playing the piano, and sewing. Charlotte was most proud of being a mother and raising her children.

Charlotte will be deeply missed by her children: Wesley (Paula) Meltesen, Randall (Jie) Meltesen, Robert Meltesen Jr., and Lisa Meltesen; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Ada Green, Lela Zehrt, and Eileen Schulz; along with other relatives and friends.

Charlotte is predeceased by her husband, Robert; daughter, Linda Mortensen; brother, Vern Larrabee; sister, Lois Johnson; and brother, Raymond Larrabee.

A service of committal for Charlotte will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents at Archwood Senior Living for their wonderful care of Charlotte.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361