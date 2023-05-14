AuG. 6, 1949—May 9, 2023

HUDSON—Charlotte E. Crist (Pugh), age 73, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Red Cedar Canyon of Hudson, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 6, 1949, in Racine, WI, she was the daughter of William and Betty (Hall) Pugh. Charlotte spent her early years in Racine, graduating from Horlick HS. In her adult life, she found joy in her family, running her restaurant Livingston’s Landing, socializing with friends, and exploring the world through travel. She cherished her time with grandchildren, adored her pets, and had a fondness for crime dramas. Charlotte was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and had a natural talent for making others laugh and enjoy her company.

She is survived by her loving children: Justin (Jill) Crist, Amanda (Steve) Ross, and Matthew (Cassandra) Crist; as well as eight grandchildren: Elsie and Margot Crist, Nicholas and Samuel Ross, and Nora, Olivia, Grace, and William Crist. She is also survived by her brother, Dick (Lisa) Pugh; sisters-in-law, Helen Pugh, Holly (Harvey) Rich, Toni (Randy) Savaglio, Cherri (Fritz) Cape; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul H. Crist; her brother, Bill Pugh; her father, William Pugh; her mother, Betty Pugh; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett and Charlette Mullen.

A Memorial will be planned later this summer to honor the memory of Charlotte Crist.